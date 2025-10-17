EVERGLOW announced as co-headliners for Orchid Music Festival, to mark debut performance in India

This December, K-pop girl group EVERGLOW will be making their way to India! According to an announcement on October 17, performing for the first time in India, the four-member team will be heading to the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim on December 13. It will mark their debut performance in the country for the 2025 edition of the Orchid Music Festival. The other performer at the music festival’s lineup includes musician group Blue.

Orchid Music Festival announces EVERGLOW as its performer

EVERGLOW will be marking their first-ever performance in India this December and according to the latest announcement, it will be a part of the Orchid Music Festival. This will be the girl group’s debut India performance and it will be at the famed football ground, Paljor Stadium in Gangtok with the capacity to hold 30,000 fans.

EVERGLOW is a K-pop girl group that made their debut in the music industry back on March 18, 2019, as a six-piece. Following the conclusion of their contracts, the team reformed and members Sihyeon, E:U, Onda and Aisha continued as a part of the team. They signed with CHXXTA Company in September, making this one of their first music festival appearances since being reformed. Meanwhile, Yiren proceed to be a part of the Yue Hua Entertainment roster owing to her contract with the Chinese arm of the agency. Member Mia decided to exit the team citing personal reasons.

EVERGLOW was praised for its powerful performances and the singers’ talents right from the get-go as their debut single Bon Bon Chocolat became a viral sensation domestically and internationally. Their fans, FOREVER, have long been waiting for their new performances and this overseas schedule is sure to excite them. Moreover, the girl group’s fans in India have the opportunity to witness their performance for the first time ever!

