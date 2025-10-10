Hardik Pandya spotted at Mumbai airport with a mystery girl, fans say 'He deserve best'

Hardik Pandya often makes it to the headlines, and it's not always for his game. The Indian cricketer grabs eyeballs for his dating life more these days, and his recent relationship with a model and actress, Mahieka Sharma, has grabbed eyeballs. Reportedly, he started dating her months after his alleged breakup with singer Jasmin Walia. Now looks like he has made it official, as he was snapped at the airport with Sharma.

Hardik Pandya jets off with rumored girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

In the video that is coming straight from the airport, we can see Hardik Pandya in an all-black outfit. He looked dapper in a black full-sleeved tee that he paired with black track pants and layered with a sleeveless black puffer jacket. He completed his look with white sneakers.

His rumored girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, twinned with Hardik in an all-black outfit too. She wore a black full-sleeved puffer jacket over fitted track pants and white sneakers. Both of them even wore matching black sunglasses.

What caught our attention was the way Pandya was protective of Sharma. He got out of his car and patiently waited for Mahieka to come out. The moment she came out, he extended his hand to hold her and then made her walk ahead of him. As she moved ahead, he held her from behind, and they walked towards the airport gate.

How did Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s dating rumour start?

A post on Reddit had gone viral a couple of months back, where the eagle-eyed netizens spotted Hardik Pandya in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. Not just that, after digging up more, it was found out that these two follow each other on Instagram, and some fans even spotted Jersey number 33 (Hardik Pandya’s number) in her post. All these pictures made fans speculate that something is brewing between the two.

And now, after them being spotted together, it is kind of official that there is something between them! What do you think?

