More than just innerwear, Jockey Woman’s new collection is an invitation to self-care, love, and quiet celebration.

There’s a quiet kind of luxury that doesn’t shout for attention but simply slips into your day, seamlessly becoming a part of you. Yes, comfort over everything! That’s the essence of Jockey Woman’s latest collection - bras and shapewear that are so light, so effortless, you’ll forget you’re even wearing them. This is not about waiting until the end of the day to finally breathe free; it’s about feeling free all day long.

Interestingly, they are crafted using Cutting-edge Bonded Technology; every style in this collection is built to disappear against your skin. That’s what we all want, don’t we? Most of the traditional seams have been replaced with heat-fused bonding, creating bras and shapewear that feel smooth, weightless, and beautifully precise. The result? Innerwear that moulds to your body with flawless ease, delivering a second-skin sensation without compromise.

The collection features five versatile bra styles. From a slip-on lounge bra to a yoga-ready option, a chic strapless piece, a Softflex padded design, and a delicately scalloped-edge bra, the new offerings also feature two sculpting shapewear bottoms, including high-waist shorts and bikini briefs. Each design combines invisible support with effortless stretch, offering the perfect balance of contouring and comfort.

Why Bonded Technology makes a difference?

Designed for a seamless look with no visible stitch lines, this innerwear collection delivers unmatched comfort, moves with your body and stays strong wear after wear. It also provides a lightweight feel that’s impossibly thin yet endlessly supportive.

With price points ranging between Rs 1209 –1729, this collection is designed for women who believe that feeling extraordinary should be an everyday experience. Each piece becomes more than just innerwear; it’s a ritual of self-care, quiet celebration, and love for oneself.

Additionally, what takes care of bra fit concerns is the brand’s “Self-Size Check,” initiative that’s live at selected Exclusive Stores. This on-store bra fitting service helps women find their perfect bra by measuring themselves using a few simple steps.

Disclaimer: This is a paid collaboration with Jockey