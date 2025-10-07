Box Office: Dhanush's Idli Kadai hits a new low on Tuesday, grosses Rs 45 crore in 7 days in India

Idli Kadai continues to struggle at the box office. The movie hit a new low on Tuesday, collecting Rs 1.50 crore. The 7-day total cume of the Dhanush starrer stands at Rs 45.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. Released on October 1st, 2025, the movie started quite well, collecting Rs 12.75 crore on Day 1 and Rs 10.85 crore on Day 2.

The first two days benefited from holidays, but on Friday, the film went down and then failed to see much of a surge on Saturday and Sunday. The film experienced another sharp decline on Monday, registering a drop of 72 per cent from Friday.

Around Rs 38 crore of its total cume came from its home state Tamil Nadu. Elsewhere, the movie washed away on the opening day itself, except in Karnataka, which contributed a sum of Rs 4 crore in 7 days. Even in Tamil Nadu, Idli Kadai has lost its momentum. Looking at its downward trajectory and such a heavy drop, the movie will find it tough to sustain in cinemas.

One of the major reasons behind its lacklustre box office performance is Kantara: Chapter 1, as the Rishab Shetty starrer is performing much better than Idli Kadai in Tamil Nadu. It is to be seen how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Idli Kadai in India:

Day India Gross Box Office 1 Rs 12.75 crore 2 Rs 10.75 crore 3 Rs 5.75 crore 4 Rs 6.50 crore 5 Rs 6.40 crore 6 Rs 1.60 crore 7 Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 45.25 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

