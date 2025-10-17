Former EXO member Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang get married in lavish ceremony, aespa’s NingNing, Liu Yuning attend

Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang became the stars of a movie-like wedding on October 16, as they wed in a very extravagant ceremony. The celebration took place in Sanya, Hainan Province, China, where they exchanged vows in the presence of their friends and family, but most importantly, also their fans who joined in via a livestream. The event, with many likenesses to a concert, saw the two in multiple outfit changes across parts that commemorated their togetherness.

Tao and Yiyang sign off for forever in pomp-filled, beautiful wedding

Among their friends present, former fellow SM Rookie and now aespa member NingNing, The Prisoner of Beauty actor Liu Yuning, and many other industry-famous names were seen. None of the EXO members, including friend Luhan, who also left their agency at the same time as Tao, were spotted or reported to have attended.

The couple gave off royal vibes with a giant castle cake, which was cut under a shower of confetti, tailored outfits, luxury gift hampers for guests, and more details at their highly anticipated wedding. A giant ring made of glass was presented to the bride, who is said to have tossed a bouquet of broccoli and not flowers to add the fun element to her ceremony.

The two stars have been together for about 6 years now, after rumors first began in 2020. Xu Yiyang was an SM Rookie and met her agency senior, Huang Zitao, at SM Entertainment first in 2015. They continued to date secretly for a while before finally confirming their relationship in 2023. The two registered their marriage earlier this year and announced their plans to have a grandiose celebration with their fans in online attendance. The livestream covering their wedding ceremony is said to have been viewed about 17 million times on the Chinese social media platform Douyin (TikTok).

ALSO READ: Former EXO's Tao announces engagement to ex-SM Ent trainee Xu Yiyang after 'daring' proposal; Watch