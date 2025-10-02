H&M Beauty Debuts in India: 200+ Trendy Products to Celebrate Your Festive Self- Expression

H&M Beauty concept makes its much-awaited debut in India this festive season. Yes, you read that right! The launch brings a stunning line-up of makeup, fragrances, and face tools, designed to help you celebrate in your own unique way. From bold lipsticks and statement blushes to everyday beauty must-haves, the collection offers everything you need to add that extra sparkle to your celebrations.

With over 200 products across makeup, fragrance, and beauty tools, H&M Beauty is here to make self-expression simple, stylish, and fun. Their hero products include the Satin Icon Lipstick and Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick with rich colour payoff, the Never Ending Lash Mascara for instant drama, and the versatile Do-it-All Stick Blush for effortless application. For fragrance lovers, the new Eau de Parfum collection features vegan formulas with deeper, longer-lasting scents.

Coinciding with the 10-year celebration of H&M India, the launch aims to create a destination where fashion and beauty come together, offering the must-have products this festive season. Available both in-store and online, H&M Beauty provides customers with a complete range that encourages self-expression while making beauty fun, easy, and accessible for everyone. And the best part? Getting festive-ready won’t be heavy on your pockets. With makeup starting at just INR 799 and perfumes from INR 1299, H&M Beauty makes high-quality, trend-forward products more accessible than ever. Plus, every product is vegan, so you can celebrate in style while choosing beauty that’s kinder to the planet. From fashion to beauty—explore H&M

Beauty’s debut collection is in store and one click away online on https://www2.hm.com/