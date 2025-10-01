EXCLUSIVE: Did Varun Dhawan make Janhvi Kapoor sleep on a floor in Paris? Actor says ‘Main uth ke sofa pe so gaya’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most fun actors in Bollywood. These two are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will hit the theatres on October 2. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed a hilarious incident from the time they were shooting for Bawaal in Paris, where the Judwaa star made her sleep on the floor. Keep scrolling to know what exactly happened.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share each other's secrets

While promoting their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, both Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were at their candid best. During an exclusive video interview with Pinkvilla, the Dhadak star candidly chimed that her Bawaal co-star made her sleep on the floor. The Bhediya actor instantly stopped her and started explaining the backstory.

Dhawan recalled the incident and said that they were heading to Paris as they were shooting in Normandy for Bawaal. They were in a lounge where there was no place on the sofa to sleep. This eventually made them sleep on the floor. Later, Varun admitted that the people who were sleeping on the sofa got up, so he shifted from the floor to the sofa. “Wo abhi bhi neend me thi to main uth ke so gaya sofa pe,” said the actor on being questioned why he did not wake her up.

In his defence, the actor said that when Janhvi woke up, she saw Varun on the sofa, and this left her puzzled. He added that if he had woken her up, then she would say, ‘Why are you waking me up?’

Later, Dhawan took revenge on her by revealing another secret. He said, “She drugged me on a flight.” When Janhvi Kapoor laughed and said, “That’s not true”, the Badlapur star said that he was unwell, and she made him take sleeping pills.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is all set to release on October 2. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and others.

ALSO READ: Who should star opposite Ahaan Panday? 5 actresses we'd love to see on screen with him