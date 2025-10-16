27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar shares BTS pics of iconic scenes with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the 27th anniversary of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, by sharing some rare behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s sets. Taking to Instagram on October 16, 2025, Karan posted a series of candid photos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and his late father, Yash Johar.

Along with the images, Karan added the iconic track Tum Paas Aaye as the background score. He wrote, “27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness. Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me! @dharmamovies.”

Released on October 16, 1998, during the Diwali weekend, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became a major commercial success. The romantic comedy-drama, produced by Yash Johar, follows a love triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina, and later focuses on Rahul’s young daughter attempting to reunite him with his former best friend. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1998 in India and the third highest-grossing Indian film overall at the time. It also won Karan the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here’s what Karan Johar revealed about his debut film

Karan Johar has often shared the emotional journey behind making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Earlier this year, in a conversation with Lily Singh, he said, “I just wanted to make a very big hit. I was 24 years old when I wrote Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and as a producer’s son, I grew up understanding box office business and how our country has a varied audience. I wanted to do this not for material reason but for prestige reason and my father to get his morale back.”

The film not only launched Karan’s career as a director but also established him as one of Bollywood’s leading storytellers. Following this debut, he directed blockbuster films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar’s recent work and upcoming projects

Apart from directing, Karan has produced several successful films, including Raazi, Shershaah, Dear Zindagi, Dostana, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, Kill, Homebound, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He also hosted the popular talk show Koffee with Karan since 2004 and appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent.

Currently, Karan Johar is gearing up to host JioHotstar’s upcoming reality series Pitch To Get Rich, while his recent productions Homebound and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have already been released in theatres.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to make his musical comeback, set to record a brand new single after wrapping Battle of Galwan