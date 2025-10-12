Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Kiss and Cuddle on Luxurious Yacht After Orlando Bloom Split

Pop sensation Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have officially confirmed months of romance rumors with a public display of affection off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Exclusive photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Sunday, October 12, show the pair kissing and cuddling aboard Perry’s luxurious 24-metre yacht, the Caravelle, during a sunny afternoon at sea.

Katy Perry looked relaxed and radiant in a black swimsuit as she and Trudeau embraced on the upper deck. The two appeared completely at ease, seemingly unaware of tourists on a nearby whale-watching boat. At one point, Trudeau was seen affectionately placing his hand on the singer’s lower back as they shared a laugh.

The moment caught on camera

The intimate photos were reportedly taken by a passenger on a tourist boat passing by late last month while Perry was taking a short break from her Lifetimes World Tour. The witness said, “She pulled up her boat next to a small whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, that’s when I knew it was Justin Trudeau.”

Trudeau’s distinctive Haida raven tattoo, a tribute to an Indigenous Canadian community known for its art and seafaring heritage, confirmed his identity. The former leader stepped down earlier this year after serving as Canada’s prime minister for nearly a decade.

How did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship begin?

The pair first sparked dating rumours in July, when they were seen having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal. Both had remained silent about their relationship until now. According to earlier reports, sources close to the duo said they were “in the very early stages of exploring a romance.”

One source told The Daily Mail, “Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he’s a real catch, a high-quality guy. She clearly likes him a lot. He likes her a lot.”

Both stars have recently gone through major relationship changes. Trudeau split from wife Sophie Grégoire in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The couple share three children: Xavier (18), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11).

Meanwhile, Perry shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with actor Orlando Bloom, whom she separated from earlier this year.

