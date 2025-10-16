Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Wednesday: Akshay Kumar's courtroom dramedy adds Rs. 30 lakh, targets Rs. 113 crore final

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a drop on Wednesday as ticket prices came back to normal. The movie collected Rs. 30 lakh today, taking the 4th week cume to Rs. 3.95 crore. It is looking to wrap the week at Rs. 4.20 to Rs. 4.30 crore. Currently, the movie stands at Rs 110.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 113 crore net, which is a decent figure to say the least. At one point, it seemed like the movie will struggle to touch the Rs. 100 crore mark. However, it recorded good holds from the second week onwards. The movie also managed to gain traction in the third and fourth weeks, despite the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1.

Considering how Akshay Kumar's movies have performed in the last few years, 2025 has been a better year. All eyes are now on his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, which should make his perfect comeback at the box office, ending his craving for a Clean Hit movie.

The major challenge for such mid-scale movies is the audience shift. Viewers are shifting towards OTT and streaming platforms over cinema halls. There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait for it for the films that lack anticipation. Jolly LLB 3 received the audience's appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audience to wait.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Nett) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore 4th Monday Rs. 0.30 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 0.45 crore 4th Wednesday Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 110.45 crore (est.)

