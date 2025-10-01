EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt Sonam Kapoor is preparing to embrace motherhood once again. Yes, Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child. The couple tied the knot in May 2018, welcomed their first son, Vayu, in August 2022. Since then, Sonam has often shared glimpses of her life as a new mother, balancing her career, family time, and motherhood with grace.

The source confirms, “Sonam is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families.” The sources close to the couple further confirm that the announcement might be made soon.

Recalling how Sonam celebrated her first pregnancy with a series of stunning photoshoots wearing an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit, which highlighted her maternity fashion. Known for her impeccable style, the stunner is often credited with setting new benchmarks in fashion, and we are already eager to see how she will turn heads with maternity looks this time.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently based between London, Delhi and Mumbai, as they have been prioritizing spending quality time together while Sonam eases back into work commitments.

This news will mark another happy chapter for the Kapoor-Ahuja family, who have enjoyed an outpouring of love and blessings ever since the arrival of their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

We reached out to Sonam's team, YRF Talent Management and they chose not to comment.

