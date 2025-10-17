Bison Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's film

Mari Selvaraj's latest directorial, Bison, has finally hit the cinemas today. Starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, Bison is a Tamil-language sports drama that is generating buzz for its grounded storyline and gripping plot. To help you decide whether you catch it in theaters, here are 9 key tweets about the movie.

Netizens share mixed thoughts on Bison

Social media reaction to Bison is split. While a major section of the audience is praising the film, a total number of viewers are dissatisfied with the execution, finding it reminiscent of Mari Selvaraj’s previous movies.

A social media user called Bison ‘gem of the year’ on Twitter (now X) and wrote, “#Bison @mari_selvaraj once again speaks loud and clear about inequality and politics — this time through the lens of sports, Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful performance, A gem of the year — raw, real, and revolutionary !! #bisonreview #Bison” Another one wasn't very satisfied with the film. He tweeted, “Just watched #Bison Expected a raw sports drama… got a slow lecture instead, Dialogues feel preachy, Runtime la marathon running, Dhruv tried well but story drags badly, Music okay, but scenes feel too heavy Overall: (2/5) #BisonReview.”

A third one shared his views. He tweeted, “#Bison is a Massive tribute to Kabaddi game by the makers #MariSelvaraj and #DhruvVikram. What a hard-hitting screenplay with enormous cast. If you're a sports lover, this film is for you. #BisonKaalamaadan is a film no one should miss in Cinemas. Rating: 4*/5.”

For the unversed, Bison marked the fifth film of director Mari Selvaraj after Periyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai. Besides Dhruv, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. The movie is high on caste violence like every other Mari Selvaraj movie.

