EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Bison Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's film

Confused whether Bison is worth watching or not? Read these 9 tweets so that you can eventually make a better decision.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Oct 17, 2025 | 05:35 PM IST | 50K
Bison Twitter Review
Bison Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Mari Selvaraj-Dhruv Vikram's film (Credits: Applause Entertainment)

Mari Selvaraj's latest directorial, Bison, has finally hit the cinemas today. Starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, Bison is a Tamil-language sports drama that is generating buzz for its grounded storyline and gripping plot. To help you decide whether you catch it in theaters, here are 9 key tweets about the movie.

Netizens share mixed thoughts on Bison 

Social media reaction to Bison is split. While a major section of the audience is praising the film, a total number of viewers are dissatisfied with the execution, finding it reminiscent of Mari Selvaraj’s previous movies. 

A social media user called Bison ‘gem of the year’ on Twitter (now X) and wrote, “#Bison @mari_selvaraj once again speaks loud and clear about inequality and politics — this time through the lens of sports, Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful performance, A gem of the year — raw, real, and revolutionary !! #bisonreview #Bison” Another one wasn't very satisfied with the film. He tweeted, “Just watched #Bison Expected a raw sports drama… got a slow lecture instead, Dialogues feel preachy, Runtime la marathon running, Dhruv tried well but story drags badly, Music okay, but scenes feel too heavy Overall: (2/5) #BisonReview.” 

A third one shared his views. He tweeted, “#Bison is a Massive tribute to Kabaddi game by the makers #MariSelvaraj and #DhruvVikram. What a hard-hitting screenplay with enormous cast. If you're a sports lover, this film is for you. #BisonKaalamaadan is a film no one should miss in Cinemas. Rating: 4*/5.” 

Bison








For the unversed, Bison marked the fifth film of director Mari Selvaraj after Periyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai. Besides Dhruv, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and Azhagam Perumal. The movie is high on caste violence like every other Mari Selvaraj movie. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Bison Review: Dhruv Vikram's underwater frame with skull captures film's core metaphor, a tale of an untamable beast

Latest Articles