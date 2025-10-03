Sonam Kapoor serves boho maternity vibes, but her elephant bag steals the show

Sonam Kapoor and her fashion game always make heads turn, and she is often hailed as the ultimate style icon. She never hesitates in experimenting, and her outfit choices have redefined red carpet glamour and everyday elegance. The Delhi 6 actress has often set her own trends rather than being a follower of one.

With her keen eye for detail and her bold risk-taking persona, she has proved that fashion is not only about wearing stylish outfits but also about making one feel confident. Recently, she arrived for her sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony wearing a custom Siddhartha Bansal, and we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Sonam Kapoor’s Indo-Western outfit

Sonam Kapoor is wearing an ethnic attire that gives major bohemian vibes and a royal look at the same time. The custom Siddhartha Bansal outfit had a flowy, voluminous mustard bubble skirt. The skirt had floral patterns on it. She wore a waist code over the skirt of a similar color and design, and layered it with a structured jacket. This had a checkered pattern with front pockets at the bottom on both ends. It is contrasting with the softer floral prints on the skirt.

The jacket adds a modern, tailored edge, while the skirt balances it with traditional flair. The pockets on the jacket have a silver lining that gives it an earthy yet royal vibe.

Sonam Kapoor’s jewellery and bag

Rhea Kapoor shared some stunning pictures of her sister Sonam on her Instagram handle and revealed that the jewellery she wore to enhance her look was raided from their mom Sunita Kapoor’s closet. She wore a heavy, layered statement necklace made of metallic chains and stones. Those Large jhumka-style earrings enhance the regal feel.

The one thing that stands out in her outfit is the elephant shaped metallic sling bag by Abhilasha Jewellery Collection. This is a Jaipur-based design company specialising in Tribal and Vintage silver, upcycling vintage Victorian ornaments.

This bag comes with an antique finish, keeping with the heritage aesthetic. Her ankles are adorned with anklets (payal), adding a traditional Indian touch.

She ended her look with maroon colored round-toe flats, which elevated her look further.