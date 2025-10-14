Back in action: Virat Kohli spotted at Delhi airport ahead of India’s Australia ODI tour

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli returned to India on Tuesday, October 14, after four months abroad, ahead of the Indian cricket team’s white-ball tour of Australia. The former India captain was spotted at New Delhi airport, where he gave fans little time to interact, ignoring selfies and quickly heading to his car to join the team.

Kohli had left India for London along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their two children immediately after the IPL 2025 season, where he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first-ever title. Having retired from Test cricket in mid-May, Kohli missed the summer tour of England and has not played international cricket since the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Indian team is scheduled to depart for Australia in two batches on October 15, according to BCCI sources. One group of players will leave in the morning, while the other will fly in the evening. The first ODI match will be held in Perth on October 19.

Here’s what this tour means for Virat Kohli

Kohli’s return comes at a critical point in his career amid questions about his future in international cricket. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had remained non-committal about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being part of India’s plans for the ODI World Cup, even after their selection for the Australia series. This sparked speculations that the tour could be a “perform or perish” moment for the senior duo.

However, new ODI captain Shubman Gill stated the value of experience when he addressed the media during India’s home Test series against the West Indies. Gill said the team “needs them” for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee, and head coach Gautam Gambhir are monitoring the longevity of Kohli and Rohit, as both currently play only in the ODI format. To maintain form, the duo is expected to participate in at least three or four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches before India’s ODI series against New Zealand in January.

If Kohli plays, it will mark his first appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 15 years, while Rohit last played in 2018. The domestic exposure is seen as a way to ensure both players stay match-ready for upcoming international fixtures.

ALSO READ: A Silent Goodbye? Virat Kohli’s latest move has fans worried as he steps away from RCB commitments