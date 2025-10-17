Bison Review: Dhruv Vikram's underwater frame with skull captures film's core metaphor, a tale of an untamable beast

Bison (also marketed as Bison Kaalamaadan) is a Tamil-language sports drama starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the movie features actors like Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, and many others in pivotal roles.

The Plot

Bison revolves around the story of Kittan, an aspiring kabaddi player from the village of Vanathi. As he struggles with hate-filled politics in his village, Kittan faces significant challenges in achieving his dreams due to his background and personal hardships.

Whether he ultimately fulfills his dream-and the adversaries he must overcome along the way-forms the heart of this narrative.

The Good

Bison is unmistakably in line with Mari Selvaraj's signature storytelling style, exploring complex socio-political dynamics and sensitive themes. The film does not shy away from delving into the intricate issues that affect marginalized communities, topics often overlooked through the lens of privilege.

While Bison may not be as powerful as Selvaraj's Karnan or Vaazhai, the Dhruv Vikram-starrer is still a hard-hitting, emotionally resonant sports drama. With a compelling performance by the Mahaan actor, the film effectively establishes a strong emotional connection.

Although the first half struggles to maintain momentum, the second half significantly elevates the film, offering a more in-depth look into the challenges faced by the community.

Selvaraj's directorial style shines in every frame, continuing his thematic use of animals as metaphors. Just as a dog symbolized a deeper meaning in Pariyerum Perumal, and a donkey and horse did in Karnan, Bison fittingly uses its titular animal as a symbolic element.

The writing peaks at several points, and the relationships between the characters are well-developed and meaningful, especially in how they influence Kittan's journey.

On the technical front, Bison features striking cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, who captures on-location visuals with cinematic brilliance. With sharp editing by Sakthi Thiru, the film remains engaging despite a relatively long runtime.

The Bad

Bison is undoubtedly a compelling watch, but it's not without its flaws. While dealing with a sensitive subject, the film occasionally loses direction. The first half, in particular, struggles to maintain momentum as it juggles multiple subplots, affecting the cohesion of the main narrative.

Its non-linear structure, balancing past and present, feels ambitious but doesn't always succeed in delivering its message clearly. Additionally, the music and background score feel underwhelming and, at times, detract from the impact of an otherwise powerful film.

The Performances

Dhruv Vikram delivers a standout performance as Kittan. Balancing rage with restraint, he shows great promise as a versatile actor capable of handling complex roles.

While Dhruv anchors the emotional core of the film, it is Pasupathy who stands tall as a supporting pillar. The veteran actor's compelling screen presence and powerful moments elevate the narrative and create strong chemistry with Dhruv's character.

Rajisha Vijayan brings heart to the film as Kittan's sister Raji, while Anupama Parameswaran deserves a special mention. Despite her limited screen time as Rani, Kittan's love interest, she delivers exactly what the role demands and leaves a mark.

The Verdict

While Bison may not reach the heights of Karnan or Maamannan, it remains an impressive work from director Mari Selvaraj. Its socially relevant storyline resonates even in today's world, making it a compelling and thought-provoking watch.

If you're interested in a film that weaves together social commentary and sports drama, Bison is definitely worth watching on the big screen.

