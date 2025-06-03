Laughter Chefs 2 edges to its finale, here's when the show will end

Laughter Chefs 2 grabbed eyeballs for various reasons when it was announced and when it graced our screens. Former rivals Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel were seen as partners, whereas Rubina Dilaik returned to screens after embracing motherhood. Many such reasons caught the audience's attention, who were glued to the show and enjoyed every episode. However, after entertaining viewers for months, the hit cooking reality show is set to conclude soon.

While chatting with the media in the special media segment episode of Laughter Chefs, Bharti Singh spoke about the show's conclusion. The comedian mentioned that Laughter Chefs 2 will conclude within the next four weeks, which means it will either end by June 2025 or start in July 2025. An official announcement of this is yet to be made. It is not yet known which show will replace Laughter Chefs.

Speaking about the show, it became a binge-watch for many when it started airing. The first season of the show was a massive hit due to its fresh concept and an interesting lineup of contestants. Similarly, the second season also hooked the attention of the audience. From Elvish Yadav to Abdu Rozik, several former contestants of Bigg Boss also participated in this cooking reality show.

Consisting of Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, and more, the second season also received a positive response from the audience. Ever since the second season began, many celebrities and popular personalities have graced the show.

Hosted by Bharti Singh, the dishes made by the celeb contestants were judged by popular chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Laughter Chefs premiered on January 25 and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

