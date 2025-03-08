Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek’s gift for Ankita Lokhande makes Kashmera Shah tell Vicky Jain ‘Gaya tu’; WATCH

Tonight (March 8), Laughter Chefs will air a Women’s Day special episode. The latest promo shows a glimpse of how the contestants will celebrate on the show. Amid the celebration, Sudesh Lehrii teases Krushna Abhishek, which leaves everyone in splits.

The Laughter Chefs promo begins with the male contestants entering the stage with a placard of ‘Happy Women’s Day’ and hugging the female contestants. Everyone shake a leg to kickstart the celebrations before Krushna Abhishek announces that he has got gifts for all the female contestants to make them feel special.

Watch the Laughter Chefs promo below:

Rubina Dilaik says she loves surprises; Bharti Singh, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande also express excitement. This is when Sudesh Lehri teases Krushna Abhishek, saying, “Krushna, aaj tu bhi ladki banke aata toh tujhe bhi gift milta (If you had come dressed as a girl today, then you would have also gotten a gift).” While this makes the other contestants laugh, Krushna maintains a straight face.

The comedian gets the first gift for Bharti Singh. The latter excitedly unwraps the gift only to find a book on numbers. She says Krushna is a thoughtful uncle as he got a gift for Gola (Bharti’s son). But Krushna says, “Ye Gole ki maa ke liye. Do season ho gaye, sirf 10, 9, 8, arrey agey bhi padh. Agle season main hona chaiye 100, 99, 98… (This is for Gole’s mother. It’s been two seasons, and she only counts 10,9,8. In the next season yous hould count from 100, 99, 98… )”

The comedienne replies that she didn’t take offense to Krushna Abhishek’s words, but Vicky Jain’s laughter made her furious. “Ye haaske gussa chadha diya (His laughter made me angry,” adds Singh and mimics Jain.

Next, Krushna says he got a daruma doll with Vicky’s face for Ankita Lokhhande, so she can take out her anger on the doll while she is on sets. “Sets mein itna camera hain, Ankita gussa dikha nahi pati (There are so many cameras ont he sets that Anktia doesn’t show her anger),” tells Krushna, to which Lokhande agrees. She hits the doll to her heart’s content.

Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar gift Rubina Dilaik a white rose and say they want to maintain friendship and peace wiith her.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Women’s day ke mauke par Chefs ko cute sa surprise mila hai. Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @JioHotstar par.”