EXCLUSIVE: Abdu Rozik is NOT quitting Laughter Chefs 2; here's the truth behind speculations of his exit

Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan is among the fans' favorite personalities of the telly industry. At present, he is seen entertaining in Laughter Chefs 2. Several reports recently claimed that Abdu has taken a midway exit from the cooking reality show. In response to recent speculations, Abdu Rozik's team has firmly denied the rumors of him quitting Laughter Chef 2. According to his team, Abdu is only taking a temporary break to observe the holy month of Ramadan with his family.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, his team confirmed, "Abdu Rozik has not quit Laughter Chef 2." He is on a short break due to Ramadan, spending time at home for religious observance. Any news claiming otherwise is baseless." Fans who were concerned about his absence can rest assured that he will be back on the show soon.

While Abdu is currently in Panjakent, Tajikistan and remained unavailable for a comment, his team confirmed this news. Abdu's team also confirmed that he will be resuming the Laughter Chefs 2 shoot from April 1, post-Eid.

Ramadan holds special significance for him, and he has chosen to spend this time with his loved ones. Once the holy month concludes, he will resume his journey on Laughter Chef 2 without any changes to his participation.

Abdu Rozik, known for his cheerful personality and infectious energy, has been one of the most loved contestants on Laughter Chef 2. His entertaining presence has added charm to the show, making him a fan favorite. His temporary absence led to speculation, but the clarification from his team puts an end to all rumors.

Abdu will be back on screen soon, bringing joy and laughter, as always. His journey on Laughter Chef 2 has been nothing short of remarkable, and his return is highly anticipated by fans and fellow contestants alike. His unique sense of humor, positivity, and charm have made him an irreplaceable part of the show.

With his temporary absence now clarified, viewers can look forward to seeing him back in action after Ramadan, continuing to entertain and spread joy just as he always does.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik became a household name and a beloved personality after his stint in the hit show, Bigg Boss 16.