'Voh darwaza hai bahar jaane ka,' Why did Bharti Singh ask Abhishek Kumar to leave Laughter Chefs 2? PROMO

Laughter Chefs 2, the cooking plus entertaining reality show, never fails to leave audiences in splits. Several prominent celebrities are a part of this show, and it has managed to become the audience's favorite binge-worthy reality show. In the new promo, it can be seen that Bharti Singh announces a major twist, which leaves Abhishek Kumar upset, and he decides to leave the show.

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Laughter Chefs 2 on their social media page. In this promo, Bharti Singh declares that she will break all the pairings today, which leaves everyone tense. Abhishek Kumar quickly goes and stands beside Rubina Dilaik and says, "Rubina Ji ke sath bana do meri jodi (Make my paring with Rubina)."

Bharti then announces that Rubina's partner is Elvish Yadav, which leaves Abhishek disappointed. The actor then gets upset and walks toward the exit gate.

Watch Laughter Chefs 2 promo here-

Pointing towards the door, Bharti tells Abhishek Kumar, "Voh darwaza hai bahar jaane ka (That is the exit door)." Krushna Abhishek quips, "Abhishek jaa rha hai, bikul yad nahi aayega (Abhishek is going; he won't be missed)." Abhishek stops and looks shocked to hear Krushna's comment.

The caption of this promo read, "Jodi swap mein jab nahi mili Abhishek ko Rubina, tab hogaya uska dil chakna choor (When Abhishek didn't get Rubina in the Jodi swap, his heart shattered into pieces)."

Meanwhile, Laughter Chefs 2 was in the news for Abdu Rozik's midway exit. Speculations were rife that the Tajikstani singer had quit the show midway due to previous professional commitments. However, Pinkvilla was the first to inform the audience that Abdu has taken a brief break from Laughter Chefs 2.

Abdu's team informed Pinkvilla that the audience's beloved Chota Bhaijaan has only taken a temporary break to observe the holy month of Ramadan with his family. Abdu's team also confirmed that he will be resuming the Laughter Chefs 2 shoot from April 1, post-Eid.

Speaking about Laughter Chefs Season 2, the episodes of this reality show air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.