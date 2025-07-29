EXCLUSIVE: NOMAD picks favorite Indian food, opens up on musical inspiration and deep appreciation for fans

With the rising interest in K-pop across India, an increasing number of artists are finding their way to the subcontinent to interact with their admirers and build a greater fanbase. During the finale of the All India K-POP Contest 2025 earlier this month, boy group NOMAD sought their first-ever visit to the country and impressed fans with their performance!

Speaking to us in an exclusive chat just a day after landing in India, the group appeared thoroughly intrigued and interested in all that was going around. Speaking about the high-tensioned and high-pitched people around them, leader DOY shared, “Firstly, Indian people around us are very energized and passionate, so we felt welcomed by them right as we landed.” He added how the members had the opportunity to try out some amazing Indian food, which had them hooked.

NOMAD’s introduction to Indian cuisine



Youngest member Junho spoke about their most anticipated dish, one that even Koreans are crazy about, which was Chicken Makhni (Butter Chicken) and Dal Makhni, the first authentic tastes of which exceeded their expectations. Other members chimed in with their own favorites, including Mango Lassi and Gulabjamun, which they said were right up their alley. The classic Indian Samosa had taken over their sense, making them term it as ‘special’.

Member ONE revealed how it was a country they hadn’t visited before and therefore were able to experience it with a clean slate in their minds, and made them glad to have decided to come. Among the many places they’d like to visit, one of the seven wonders, the Taj Mahal, excited them the most.

Talking about their experiences as musicians, DOY shared that the visit to Los Angeles remained as their top pick, owing to the fun and learning-filled time that they had while in the USA. RIVR, mostly quiet throughout so far, perked up on being asked about their fans and recalled how the support made him appreciate them more each time, and work hard to release good content.

DOY mentioned how maintaining their thoughts of why the members first began their careers as K-pop stars has been the biggest driving force for the group’s unity. Giving a shoutout to some of their most-cherished inspirations, the group dropped some big names, including Park Hyo Shin, as their reason to pursue music. Summing it up, the team added that wanting to make the world a better place to live and provide strength to their listeners via their music is the purpose of dreaming about the idol life.

The members reminisced about their debut day of February 28, 2024, when their families and friends cheered for their future, in hopes of seeing the team grow further. Much like their name, NOMAD, they wish to set their unique identity in the musical scene and leave a mark with their actions, much like graffiti. The group continues to live with that thought while working to get better each day.

