What’s BTS ARMY Purple Ribbon Project? Member V wants fans to implement caution amid growing airport security concerns

BTS is no stranger to being followed after being spotted at restaurants, streets, concerts, and practically everywhere they turn up. With increasing levels of security concerns and instances of stalking and breaking in on the rise within the team, member V has taken it upon himself to warn his fans subtly. In an audio-only live stream conducted on July 28, the singer spoke about when the BTS ARMY did the purple ribbon project to protect the stars during their arrivals and departures at airports.

The BTS ARMY Purple Ribbin Project

Coming into fruition during the peak of BTS’ popularity back in 2018, the fan-organized Purple Ribbon Project stemmed from the willingness of the admirers of the group to protect them from potentially dangerous mobbing incidents. Fans would gather to catch a glimpse of the group at airports but plan organized support with the help of purple ribbons, symbolising their dedicated fandom color meant to protect the members. Handing out satin purple ribbons to cheer for their favorite stars became a way for the fans to bond with them. A spectacle to see, the fans managed to make it to global headlines with their initiative.

Aiming to protect personal space and avoid intense crowding, BTS’ V wished for the project to resume as the group, as well as fellow K-pop stars, face extreme levels of privacy invasion. Recently, during member SUGA’s e-scooter DUI case in August 2024, the fans brought back on online version of the project, wanting to barricade the spread of false information this time.

This time, V wants it to come back into action, as he would like to make it to the airports with a little more free space to walk around and show off his outfits. He wishes to be able to pose for photos and also chat with the reporters who come to take them.

