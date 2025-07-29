Sitaare Zameen Par set to release on YouTube for Rs 100 but will be valid only for 48 hours, Aamir Khan reveals all about it

Sitaare Zameen Par will be out on YouTube just six weeks after the film’s theatrical release. The movie performed well at the box office, and now the fans can also enjoy it in the comfort of their homes.

During his appearance at the special meet-and-greet that was held in Mumbai today, July 29, Aamir Khan revealed that all of his films, including the latest release, will be released on his YouTube channel, named Aamir Khan Talkies.

Advertisement

The actor went on to explain that all the movies made in Aamir Khan productions will be available on the platform. Some major titles include Dangal, Lagaan, Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, and Taare Zameen Par, among many others.

All about Aamir Khan’s new YouTube channel

At the event, the actor revealed that the R.S. Prasanna directorial will be dropped on his YouTube channel on August 1. Moreover, Khan also revealed that the film will be available to watch digitally for 48 hours. Based on the pay-per-watch model, the audience will have to invest Rs. 100 to stream Sitaare Zameen Par digitally.

Apart from the movies, the platform will also include the episodes of Satyamev Jayate, the TV show hosted by the actor. At the event, the movie star also revealed that the digital platform will provide budding filmmakers with an opportunity to release their work on the channel, which, too, can be streamed for 48 hours.

Advertisement

The ticket for the same would also be Rs. 100, and if not able to watch within the time frame, the consumer would have to pay more. Speaking about the platform, the actor said on the occasion, "No one wants to engage in the piracy business in the first place. But what's happening in the last few years that we can't make our films reach the audience in the remote corners of the world?”

He added, “The film comes to television almost a year after its theatrical release. You have to watch adverts during the show. For a clean watch, this pay-per-model has been introduced."

What is Sitaare Zameen Par about?

Aamir Khan returned to the big screens with Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor, who plays the role of a basketball coach, struggles to train a team of specially abled children. As he comes to terms with “sabka apna normal,” the character, Gulshan Arora, gets support from his mother, his love interest, and the players as well.

Advertisement

Apart from Khan, the movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahaluwalia, and Brijendra Kala, among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan reveals why he didn't direct films after Taare Zameen Par: 'If I turn director, I will quit acting'