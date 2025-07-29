BTS’ Jungkook gives closer look at his chest tattoo and muscular physique, trainer Ma Sun Ho left shocked

BTS member Jungkook does not fall behind anyone in terms of having a toned physique and building his muscles to appear as appealing as possible. After returning from the military on June 11 alongside Jimin, with whom he had enlisted as a buddy soldier, the singer has been on a path to lose some weight. He previously spoke about getting back to his top shape and has been working hard in Los Angeles, and is now back in South Korea as well. Now, the fans have gotten a closer look at his form with a clearer photo of his new chest ink.

Jungkook’s hard work to get back into shape, how does it look so far?

Earlier, Physical: 100 star and famed bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho spoke about accompanying BTS to the USA as the members worked on their spring 2026 comeback. Initially starting out training with V and Jungkook, he shared how one by one, RM joined them and was then followed by SUGA and Jimin. The team trained together, and now he has offered a never-before-seen appearance from the youngest one.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram account on July 29, Jungkook appeared in a selfie with the trainer himself. Appearing to have been taking after one of their workout sessions, the singer donned a black tank top over matching shorts and a beanie to cover his head, and posed with a black coffee in his hand. While his handsome face was covered with a mask, the effect of the continued training was clearly visible. He wrote, “With another JK [look] of today, why are you working so hard? The training that continues even in South Korea”.

More importantly, a colored chest tattoo could be seen on the Still With You singer extending his inked left arm sleeve towards the middle of his chest. It was first seen back in June when Jungkook joined J-Hope on stage at the HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert, which fell on BTS’ 13th debut anniversary date. The two collaborated with Jin for a performance and left the fans mesmerized with the new tattoo on the star’s chest.

