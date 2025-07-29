28 Years Later OTT Release: Here’s Where and How to Stream Danny Boyle’ Hit Sequel on Digital Platforms

28 Years Later has been dropped on digital platforms, after the hit sequel to the 2002 film kept the audience hooked to the screens in theaters. The movie marked the return of Danny Boyle, as he collaborated with the screenwriter, Alex Garland, after the duo worked together on the original film.

The thriller sequel revolves around the newcomer, Alfie Williams, who portrays the character of Spike. His father takes him across the mainland for a coming-of-age ritual, where the former discovers the secrets and the horrors of survivors, who are still fighting off the infected mutants.

28 Years Later streaming details

The Danny Boyle directorial is available to stream on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+. The movie was dropped on July 29, more than a month after the film was released in theaters. The audience can either buy the cinematic piece for USD 24.99, or rent it at USD 19.99.

While it is not necessary for the users to be paid members of the streaming platform, it is mandatory that a free account be created to enjoy interruption-free streaming.

Other physical alternatives to streaming 28 Years Later include tangible-proof discs and the copies of the film available in 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Meanwhile, the original film, 28 Days Later, is also available digitally on platforms like AMC+ and Hulu.

Will there be a sequel to 28 Years Later?

The climax of 28 Years Later leaves the viewers wanting more. As the fans wonder if Danny Boyle will return with a sequel to the recent release, it is confirmed by the makers that the cast will return for yet another installment of the franchise.

The film titled Bone Temple will be out in theaters in January 2026. Though Boyle has not taken the director’s chair for the upcoming film, Garland has returned to pen the screenplay.

Further details about the new film will be rolled out soon.

