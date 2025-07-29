Was Brad Pitt ‘Threatened’ by Ex-Girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow’s Success? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Gwyneth Paltrow has spilled the beans over her relationship with her former partner, Brad Pitt. The couple dated for nearly four years in the 90s and called it quits within a year of getting engaged. While putting out the actress’ life stories in the new biography, the author, Amy Odell, took a dig at Pitt, claiming that he was “threatened” by her success back in the day.

After meeting on the sets of Se7en, the sparks immediately flew between Paltrow and the Fight Club star. After dating for a couple of years, the actor popped the big question to the Ironman star, to which the answer was yes. However, things did not work out between the two, and after the split, Pitt went on to marry Jennifer Aniston.

Was Brad Pitt insecure of his then-girlfriend’s power to grab attention?

Odell, while spilling the details of Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship with Brad Pitt, wrote that the actress “cried about Pitt multiple times.” An anonymous source claimed that Pitt “seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received.”

“[Aucoin’s] advice to Paltrow was frank: ‘You really need to end this,’” revealed the author in the biography.

When the duo began to date, Pitt had already made a name for himself in the industry by starring in movies like 12 Monkeys, Legends of the Fall, and Sleepers. On the other hand, fame struck Paltrow very quickly. She attracted success and attention, climbing up the steps of popularity rapidly.

According to the previous media reports, despite Paltrow and Pitt ending their relationship in 1997, it was difficult for the actress to move on. When the F1 star went on to tie the knot with Aniston, the Marvel star was pretty bummed about it.

She allegedly told her friend that the actor “has terrible taste in women.” The Marty Supreme star also called her former partner “dumber than a sack of s–t.”

However, Pitt and Aniston filed for divorce within five years of marriage.

