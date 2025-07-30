Kriti Sanon celebrates her 35th birthday ‘Surrounded by Water’, Sister Nuupur and rumored beau Kabir Bahia join

Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday with her sister, Nuupur, and rumored beau, Kabir Bahia, by her side. The actress turned 35 on July 27, and spent the day partying in the middle of the ocean. The Mimi star shared a glimpse of her celebration with her fans by sharing a carousel post on Instagram.

The actress served glamorous looks as she posed for the camera. Some of the pictures from the post also included Nuupur Sanon, as she served the birthday girl with kisses. The Heropanti actress chose a foreign location to enjoy her time alone with her loved ones.

In the caption for the post, Kriti wrote, “Surrounded by water, love and blessings.. Thank you everyone for the wishes.. P.S. birthday isn’t over till the month ends.”

Kriti Sanon’s birthday celebrations

In the snaps dropped on her social media, Kriti is seen enjoying the wind and the sunset from the yacht while caressing her hair. The actress in the first picture is facing towards the sun while donning a black and green co-ord set. She has kept her hair open with sunglasses on and minimal accessories.

In yet another glamorous look, Sanon takes a selfie while enjoying the yacht ride in a neon pink bralette with a ripped white t-shirt.

In the series, Nuupur also joins her sister to pose for the camera. She gracefully carries a blue floral dress, giving all kinds of summer vibes. Moreover, the sisters also appears in one of the party pictures, as the younger one kisses the actress on her cheek, while she feels giddy about it.

Sanon went on to share a glimpse of herself enjoying the water sports as she jet skis through the ocean. In the final slide, Kriti is seen working out, despite being on a vacation.

While the actress spent her birthday out of the country, she was showered with love by her industry friends and co-stars.

