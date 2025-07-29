Who is Medha Rana? Meet actress who is 12 years younger than her Border 2 co-star Varun Dhawan

Medha Rana is the latest addition to the star cast of Border 2. The upcoming war film is headlined by Sunny Deol along with Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. Medha is paired opposite Varun in the Border sequel. The actress has been grabbing headlines for her association with the Border team and the fact that she is 12 years younger than him.

If you are interested in learning more about the fresh face, here’s all you need to know about her.

Medha Rana’s Bollywood debut with Border 2

Medha Rana is an aspiring actress and model who will be making her Bollywood debut with Border 2. The makers recently announced it on social media.

The official Instagram handle of T-Series shared the news by saying, “Every story finds its people. We’re happy to welcome Medha Rana to the Border 2 family as the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. Get ready for a monumental saga of courage and patriotism, as Border 2 arrives in cinemas on January 23, 2026.”

Medha Rana began modelling at the age of 16

Born in December 1999, Medha Rana hails from Bengaluru. She is originally from Gurgaon. Medha comes from an army background. The young actress studied at the Army Public School. She then pursued a BBA specializing in finance and marketing from Christ University in Bengaluru.

Medha began modeling at a young age. She was 16 years old back then. Medha was spotted at a fashion show in Chandigarh and later walked the ramps for various leading fashion designers. The Border 2 actress later shifted to Mumbai to pursue her acting career full-time.

Medha Rana’s previous works

Medha Rana was a part of the Voot Select web series London Files (2022), which co-starred Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. In 2023, Medha appeared in Juhi Chawla and Babil Khan’s 2023 Netflix movie, Fright Night Plan.

Her other works include a documentary titled Dancing on the Grave and the Amazon miniTV series, Ishq In The Air, opposite Shantanu Maheshwari.

Medha also collaborated with playback singers Armaan Malik and Anuv Jain for their respective music videos, Barsaat and Gul.

