Sanjay Dutt's Rs 295 crore lavish lifestyle: From Rs 40 crore house to ultra-expensive cars and watches

Born to late veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay Dutt has been a part of the Indian cinema for several decades. Dutt made his debut with Rocky in 1981. Five years later, he starred in the 1986 film Naam, which was a turning point in his career. Dutt lives his life king-size, and his lavish lifestyle says it all.

Advertisement

As Sanjay Dutt turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his net worth, expensive properties, car and watch collections, and more.

Sanjay Dutt’s net worth

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt enjoys a net worth of approximately Rs 295 crore. The 66-year-old actor charges in the range of Rs 8 crore to Rs 15 crore for a movie.

Sanjay Dutt resides in Rs 40 crore abode in Bandra

The Housefull 5 actor lives with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twins, Iqra and Shahraan, in Bandra, Mumbai. His lavish abode, located at Pali Hills, is reportedly priced at Rs 40 crore.

Sanjay Dutt’s car collection includes Rolls-Royce, Land Rover Range Rover, Audi, and more

Sanjay Dutt is a fan of luxurious cars. His garage is stacked with ultra-expensive wheels. His Rolls-Royce Ghost is valued in the range of Rs 6.95 crore to Rs 7.95 crore. Dutt also has a Land Rover Range Rover, which roughly costs Rs 3 crore.

Advertisement

His other cars are an Audi R8 (Rs 2.72 crore), a Ferrari 599 GTB (Rs 1.3 crore), and an Audi Q7 (Rs 88.66 lakh to Rs 97.84 lakh).

Currently, Dutt’s car number plate is 2999, which he changed in 2022. Earlier, he had a lucky number, 4545, for his expensive four-wheelers.

The Munna Bhai MBBS star is also a bike enthusiast. He has a Harley-Davidson Fatboy of Rs 25.68 lakh and a Ducati Multistrada, which is priced between Rs 21.48 lakh and Rs 31.48 lakh.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Double Tourbillon (Rs 64 lakh), Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Rs 40 lakh), and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph (Rs 40 lakh) are some of his ultra-expensive watches.

Apart from his assets, Sanjay Dutt has two production houses, Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures. He has also invested in two cricket teams, Harare Hurricanes in ZimAfro T10 and B-Love Kandy in LPL.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from GQ, Free Press Journal, Financial Express, and Times of India reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt admits receiving Rs 72 crore property from a 62-year-old fan before she passed away, here's what he did