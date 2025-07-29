EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Nagarjuna Akkineni slap Isha Koppikar 14 times? Actress recalls 'Nishan aa gaye'

Popular actor Isha Koppikar has proved her acting mettle in numerous Bollywood and South films. Recently, in a lengthy conversation with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, the actress recalled an incident when superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni slapped her 14 times. When questioned about receiving 14 slaps and the circumstances, Isha disclosed that the slaps were part of a scene in the 1998 film, Chandralekha.

Why did Nagarjuna Akkineni slap Isha Koppikar 14 times?

Revealing a big story behind these 14 slaps, Isha Koppikar disclosed, "Maine khaaye the Nagarjuna se thappad. Aur mai ek dum committed actress, meko real method acting karni hai. Toh voh joh thappad maar rahe the, meko feel hi nahi ho rha tha thappad (I received slaps from Nagarjuna. I was a committed actress and wanted to do method acting. So when he was slapping, I couldn't feel it)."

Isha revealed that it was her second film, and she asked Nagarjuna Akkineni to slap her. After Isha asked him to slap her, Nagarjuna questioned her, "Are you sure?"

Watch Isha Koppikar's exclusive interview with Hindi Rush here:

Isha then explained to him that she needed the feeling of being slapped to emote properly. Isha added, "Meko feel hi nahi ho rha hai. Usne bichare ne di thappad lekin pyaar wala (I was not able to feel. He slapped me slightly)."

She remembered, "But the director said, 'Isha, you are being slapped.'"

The Ek Vivaah - Aisa Bhi actor revealed, "Mera dusra problem hai ki mai asli life mai gussa hoti hu, camera ke samne mai gussa nahi ho sakti. I don't know kya problem hai (I have a problem and that is that I can be angry in real life but I can't be angry in front of the camera. I don't know why)."

She shared that she was asked to be angry when she was doing the scene with Nagarjuna and said, "Voh anger ke chakkar mai maine 14 chapped kha liye. End mai literally nishan aa gaye (Due to this angry emotion, I received 14 slaps. At the end, there were scars literally)

However, Kopikkar recalled that Nagarjuna apologized to her after the scene. She said, "Voh bichara muje leke baita 'Sorry sorry.' I said, 'No no, I asked for it. Why are you saying sorry?'"

Speaking about the film, Chandralekha was released in 1998. Along with Nagarjuna and Isha, the movie also starred Ramya Krishna.

