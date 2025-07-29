BTS’ J-Hope sells off 4 billion KRW Seoul apartment earning 1.65 billion profit, keeps another unit in same complex

BTS member J-Hope is known to have owned 4 houses under his name, including 2 apartments at the famed Seoul Forest Trimage in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. According to a report from Wow TV Korea, the singer let go of his one unit at the luxurious venue earlier this year to avoid more tax burden. With the initial purchase price believed to be around 4 billion KRW, he is said to have pocketed a whopping 2.7 billion KRW over the nine years since his buying it initially in July 2016. Taking away the approximate 1 billion KRW tax paid by the star for the gains on his properties, his overall profits amount to an estimated 1.65 billion KRW.

Inside J-Hope’s luxury real estate

As per real estate industry sources and the Supreme Court Registry, J-Hope sold an 84 square meter unit in Trimage in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, which he is believed to have purchased in March of this year. Another unit of 152 square meter in the same complex is said to be under his name as of now. It was purchased in October 2018 for 3.7 billion KRW. The BTS rapper’s luxury home collection does not end here, as he is known to have 2 more apartments in the swanky neighborhood of Aper Hangang.

A 273 square meter home at 12 billion KRW and another 232 square meter unit for approximately 10 billion KRW were bought in June 2020. Five years on, the total value of the four properties owned by J-Hope amounts to around 27 billion KRW. Interestingly, all these are known to have been purchased in cash and without any loan.

Having a knack for owning luxurious items, including watches, bags, jewellery, and more, J-Hope is believed to be one of the richest in the team, if not the richest. With his and fellow BTS teammates’ shares in their company HYBE, the singers have maintained a high status when it comes to their real estate which largely contributes to their net worth.

