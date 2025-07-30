James Cameron Confirms Directing Movie Adaptation for Charles Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima: ‘Not Since Titanic Have I…’

James Cameron has announced taking the director’s chair for the upcoming movie adaptation. Taking to his X account, the filmmaker dropped Charles Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima and revealed that he will soon turn the story into a motion picture. Cameron went on to share that he has never been so inspired by the narrative since Titanic.

The director’s tweet about the upcoming film comes hours after he dropped the first trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash. While the fans are still soaking in the preview, they are highly anticipating the historic shift from the filmmaker as well.

All about the Ghosts of Hiroshima

As for the confirmation tweet of him directing the movie adaptation, James Cameron, on his social media account, shared a picture of the novel. Alongside, the filmmaker wrote, “Not since Titanic have I found a powerful, heartbreaking and inspiring real-life story as found in Ghosts of Hiroshima by Charles Pellegrino.”

He further wrote, “This is an amazing book and a film I am excited to direct.”

Meanwhile, though the plot of the film is not yet announced, as per the novel, the storyline will revolve around the aftermath of the historic bombing in the city of Hiroshima.

According to the media reports, the Ghosts of Hiroshima will be based on true events. When a man survives the bombing in Hiroshima, he takes a train to Nagasaki, only to get bombed again. The movie is also expected to include interviews of over 200 survivors and their families.

Meanwhile, currently, the director is focused on promoting the third installment of the Avatar franchise.

Further details about Ghosts of Hiroshima will be rolled out soon.

