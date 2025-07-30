Box Office: Son of Sardaar 2 in a fight for showcasing in India as Saiyaara & Mahavatar Narsimha strike gold; Dhadak 2 locks release plan

The box office is shining in its full glory with back-to-back successes in the form of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. But the victory run of the two films has also started a fight in showcasing all across the country. As Ajay Devgn returns to the screen with Son of Sardaar 2, the distributors, PVRInox are finding it tough to get the required shows in the non-national chains and single screens. “Saiyaara is running strong at the box office, and exhibitors are not willing to let go of the romantic saga in the third week too. Mahavatar Narsimha is also beginning to gain momentum, and with audience demand, there is a spike in showcasing for the film,” a trade source shared.

The source further added, “Being a comedy film from a franchise with Ajay Devgn in the lead, PVRInox is demanding 60 per cent of the total showcasing, however, exhibitors are willing allot not more than 35 per cent of shows at their properties. While some single screens have agreed on two-shows per-day, the non-national chains are willing to give not more than 35 per cent shows to Son of Sardaar 2. This has left PVRInox fuming, and the fight is on to secure more shows.”

Interestingly, the present showcasing plan is favouring Saiyaara as also Mahavatar Narsimha in the non-national chains and single screens. “Dhadak 2 team is going tight with their release with about 1000 screens on the first day. They are not looking for a wide release, and content with a strategic release on 1000 screens, mainly focused towards the urban markets. It’s a strategy similar to what team Dharma followed with Kesari 2, and they are looking to increase their shows over the weekend if the word of mouth comes in their favour. The issue is with Son of Sardaar 2 – a bigger film, which is aiming for a release on over 3500 screens, but the circumstances might restrict it to 2500 screens with scattered showcasing,” the source shared.

At 4 screen property, the proposed allocation at the moment is – 6 shows of Son of Sardaar, 5 shows for Saiyaara, 4 shows for Dhadak, 3 shows for Mahavatar Narsimha and the remaining for the other holdover releases. The 3 screen properties on the other hand have proposed a showcasing of 5 shows for Son of Sardaar, 4 shows for Saiyaara, 3 for Dhadak 2 and the remaining for Mahavatar Narsimha. On the contrary, the single screens have proposed 2 shows for Son of Sardaar 2, 2 shows for Saiyaara and 1 show for Mahavatar Narsimha. “PVR Pictures has demanded 4 shows from some single screen owners, who at the moment have decided to skip Son of Sardaar 2 for the holdover releases – Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha,” the source concluded. Surprisingly, some single-screens owners are willing continue Saiyaara in the third week too on all the four shows, based on the strong demand from the audiences.

The negotiations are still in progress at all the centres, and a clear picture on the show sharing ratios will be available by Thursday morning. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates, as the things will get crisper from here.

