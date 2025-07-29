Newswrap, July 29: From Kris Jenner-Corey Gamble’s breakup rumors to Sara Ali Khan soft launching her beau Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Kris Jenner, Sara Ali Khan, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa were amongst the newsmakers of the day. While the mom of six stirred up breakup rumors with Corey Gamble, Sara Ali Khan dropped hints at dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa. Here’s a daily news rundown.

Have Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble broken up?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble fueled the speculations of a breakup after the couple was seen having a tense conversation at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert. One of the eyewitnesses at the venue revealed to the media portals that the mom of six walked away from Gamble after an apparent disagreement.

Moreover, it was revealed that Jenner’ daughter, who was present at the event, tried to hose down the situation. Following the incident, the fans believe that the split between the two is near.

Sara Ali Khan soft-launches her rumored beau, Arjun Pratap Bajwa

Sara Ali Khan dropped hints at dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The actress and the prominent political figure made headlines on July 29, as they were snapped stepping into the Gurudwara together. The couple being spotted together made the fans wonder if they were romantically linked.

As the Metro… In Dino star donning a white salwar kameez walked into the religious place; Bajwa followed, wearing a black t-shirt, baggy pants, and a white cloth tied on his head. The social media users went on to share their thoughts over the new couple on the block.

Michelle Yeoh might have just confirmed Frédéric Arnault and Lisa’s romance

Michelle Yeoh dropped hints at Frédéric Arnault and BLACKPINK’s Lisa being in a romantic relationship. The Oscar-winning actress dropped a carousel post on Instagram, wherein one of the photos included her posing with Arnault. While Lisa was not present at the event, Yeoh’s caption caught the attention, which revealed that the duo might be dating. She wrote, “Love and congratulations to my dearest Diego and hope to meet u soon Lisa.”

In the previous months, the Girlband vocalist and Arnualt were often spotted hanging out together.

Vijay Deverakonda voices his wish to kidnap Anirudh Ravichander amid Kingdom promotions

Vijay Deverakonda credited Anirudh Ravichander for adding weight in his upcoming film, Kingdom. Ahead of the movie release, the actor revealed what the latter’s review means to him.

The movie star, while promoting his new film, shared, “The Telugu states and Tamil Nadu’s favorite Anirudh… he has poured life into Kingdom. Yesterday he was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event; today he’s here checking the audio mixes of the final copy before it goes to domestic and international theaters.”

Deverakonda added, “I wanted to kidnap him and take him away,” keeping Ravichander to himself.

