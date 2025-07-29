9 new movies releasing in theaters this week: Son of Sardaar 2, The Bad Guys 2 to Kingdom

The new week is here, bringing with it an exciting lineup of major film releases! With Friday just around the corner, it's time to plan your ultimate movie weekend. Scroll down to discover all the new films perfect for a cinematic outing with your favorite people.

New movies releasing in theaters this week (July 28 to August 2, 2025)

Advertisement

1. Son of Sardaar 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal

Genre: Comedy, Action, Drama

Release Date: August 1

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi is in Scotland this time to win his estranged wife (Neeru Bajwa) back in his life. But he finds himself in a situation where, instead of a quiet, peaceful reconciliation, Jassi becomes prey to a hostage situation. He lands in the middle of a mafia conflict and is a part of the most chaotic Sikh wedding ever.

2. Dhadak 2

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri

Genre: Drama

Release Date: August 1

Dhadak 2 is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The story revolves around 2 law students who meet in college and fall in love despite their caste difference. Drama unfolds when society comes to know about their love, followed by traumatic incidents and much more.

3. The Bad Guys 2

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Richard Ayoade, Lilly Singh and Alex Borstein.

Advertisement

Genre: Animation

Release Date: August 1

The Bad Guys 2 is an animated film, and the story revolves around a crew of animal outlaws who are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives. However, they are all pulled to do one last job by an all-female squad of criminals.

4. The Naked Gun

Cast: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevi Durand and Danny Huston.

Genre: Action comedy

Release Date: August 1

It is the revival of the classic cop comedy franchise, retaining the original's slapstick tone with a modern twist.

5. Together

Cast: Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Damon Herriman, Mia Morrissey

Genre: Horror

Release Date: August 1

A couple moves to the countryside and starts to experience unnatural things. Their supernatural encounters start to transform their love life and their flesh.

6. Kingdom (Telugu)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda

Genre: Spy Action-Drama

Release Date: July 31

The story features intense spy-action in a world engulfed by war, conflict, and high-stakes espionage.

Advertisement

7. House Mates (Tamil)

Cast: Dharshan, Kaali Venkat

Genre: Comedy

Release Date: August 1

8. Surrender (Tamil)

Cast: Tharshan Thiyagarajah and Lal

Genre: Crime drama

Release Date: August 1

It is a Tamil crime-drama set against the backdrop of Karnataka’s pre-election period.

9. Blackmail (Tamil)

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Srikanth

Genre: Thriller

Release Date: August 1

Black Mail is a story of secrets and betrayals. When an ordinary man gets entangled in a dangerous web of secrets and unexpected betrayals, the boundaries between victim and perpetrator begin to blur.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev changes her name, updates bio on Instagram amid ongoing dispute over his Rs 30,000 crore property