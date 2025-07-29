Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev changes her name, updates bio on Instagram amid ongoing dispute over his Rs 30,000 crore property

As the matter around Karisma Kapur’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s demise deepens, the question over the inheritance of his property grows. The late businessman’s mother had earlier claimed that some people were trying to salvage their family legacy and then demanded closure in her son’s death case. Amid all this chaos, what has caught our attention is the Instagram name change and bio update of his current wife, Priya Sachdev.

Priya Sachdev’s name change and bio update on Instagram

Earlier, Priya Sachdev was appointed as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, the auto components manufacturing firm chaired by her late husband, Sunjay Kapur. Days after this, she changed her name from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur. Not just this, she also made changes to her social media profile bio. Along with ‘Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Director, Aureus Investment, she has also added Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar.’

Sunjay Kapur’s mother on their family legacy

Sunjay Kapur’s mother suspects foul play behind her son's demise. She claimed that she had been forced to sign several papers without knowing anything. Talking to ANI, Rani Kapur said, “I still don’t know what happened to my son. I'm old now, and I need closure before I go. I may be old and frail, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona was set up is strong.”

Further adding to this, she said, “I remember the early days of Sona built with care, sacrifice and love. I'm here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost; it must be passed on as my husband always intended it to be. Given my health and my age, I will not be making any further comments. My legal team will address everything necessary.”

Sunjay Kapur’s demise

Sunjay Kapur passed away in a tragic event almost a month ago. He suffered cardiac arrest while playing Polo in the UK. It is reported that he swallowed a bee, which led to a heart attack. His last rites were performed in New Delhi.

