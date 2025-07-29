Park Jinyoung to romance Kim Yoo Jung after Our Unwritten Seoul fame? 100 Days of Lies eyes male lead role

Acing the romance genre one project after the other, Park Jinyoung is one of the most-wanted K-pop idol-actor names in town right now! From The Devil Judge to Yumi's Cells and more recently, Our Unwritten Seoul, he has been lining up popular projects under his belt. According to the latest reports, the actor is looking to take on another K-drama, challenging the period romance genre. 100 Days of Lies was previously offered to My Demon star Kim Yoo Jung for the female lead role.

What is 100 Days of Lies all about?

Making for an unexpected and never-seen-before pairing, if everything goes well, 100 Days of Lies would bring Park Jinyoung and Kim Yoo Jung together in a setting based around Gyeongseong. According to BH Entertainment’s response to Newsen, the actor was indeed offered the role in the project. However, he is only considering the script as of now and has not confirmed his participation.

Kim Yoo Jung was being considered for the portrayal of a top pickpocket who turns into a spy for the independence movement after a deal with them. If chosen, she would join the project under a disguise, working for the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Further details of the two characters’ interpersonal relations have not been revealed so far. It is known that Ryu Bo Ri, the writer of Do You Like Brahms? and Trolley, will be helming the K-drama alongside director Yoo In Shik, known for work in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the Dr. Romantic series.

Both the actors have enjoyed massively famous K-dramas under their names, including Moon Embracing the Sun and Love in the Moonlight for her. Kim Yoo Jung’s next project is all set to be Dear X with Park Jinyoung acting in Shining. A visual pairing and profound actors, the duo would be a delight to watch on screen!

