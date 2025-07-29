3 new Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week: Mohanlal-hosted Bigg Boss Season 7 to Super Zindagi

Malayalam movies and shows are once again making their way to various OTT platforms this week. If you are still wondering what to watch, here’s a list that you definitely need to check out.

3 new Malayalam OTT releases to watch this week

Title Where to watch Release Date Bigg Boss Malayalam S7 Advertisement JioHotstar/Asianet August 3, 2025 Surabhila Sundara Swapnam SunNXT August 1, 2025 Super Zindagi ManoramaMAX August 1, 2025

1. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Cast: Mohanlal

Mohanlal Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: August 3, 2025

Mohanlal-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, is finally making its way to the audience. The much-beloved show is in its 7th year, with superstar Mohanlal returning to host the show yet again.

As the show is just days away from streaming, the entire list of contestants has yet to be unveiled. With the makers claiming the show to be on a different level this season, the grand launch will take place on August 3, 2025, at 7 PM.

Apart from JioHotstar, the show will also be available for viewing on the Malayalam TV channel, Asianet.

2. Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Cast: Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu

Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu Director: Tony Mathew

Tony Mathew Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Release Date: August 1, 2025

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam is a Malayalam-language drama movie, written and directed by Tony Mathew. The film starring Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, and Dayyana Hameed in the lead roles is set to stream on the OTT platform SunNXT from August 1, 2025.

Advertisement

The movie’s musical tracks were composed by Electronic Kili and Deepak Ravi. The dop was handled by Justin Joseph and Abdul Rahim, with Boby Rajan editing it.

3. Super Zindagi

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed

Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Paravathi Nair, Johny Antony, Kalesh Ramanand, Rithu Manthra, Dayyana Hameed Director: Vintesh Chembra

Vintesh Chembra Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Release Date: August 1, 2025

Super Zindagi, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, is slated to begin streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The Malayalam-language comedy drama features the story of two men, Siddharthan and Mujeeb.

Siddharthan is a lazy man who wishes to become big in life without much struggle, while Mujeeb is a successful person who makes big bucks through shady deals.

When Siddharthan comes to know of a hidden treasure in Karnataka, he partners with Mujeeb to retrieve the fortune. However, their journey is met with several obstacles, and how they overcome them forms the entire story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Without Thalapathy Vijay, there won't be LCU’: Lokesh Kanagaraj says his cinematic universe needs Leo actor