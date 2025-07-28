BTS debuts PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE on Billboard 200, Jungkook‘s SEVEN reigns on Global 200, Global Excl US

BTS’ return from the military was joyous for their fandom! Right as the members all officially reunited following the completion of SUGA’s- the last member to discharge- military service. The team dropped their first live album, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE, which was recorded over the many concerts of their famed and sold out Permission to Dance tour back in 2021 and 2022. Now the album has debuted on the Billboard 200 chart, which measures a record’s sales and streams across the US. Entering the chart at No. 10 on its Top 200 Albums chart, the group has once again proven its mettle.

Advertisement

BTS charges ahead with PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE ahead of comeback album in 2026

With this record, BTS has become the K-pop artist with the most top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 list. Previously, the group tied with teams TWICE, ATEEZ, and SEVENTEEN, who have seven albums each on the chart. Meanwhile, alongside PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE, the group has previously charted Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, BE and Proof (in the order of their release). Recorded over the span of the week from 18-24 July, the group is said to have sold 43,000 equivalent album units.

While the team has been doing fabulously, things have not been too bad for their youngest, and who is believed to be the next pop star that the world was waiting for- Jungkook. His debut solo track SEVEN, which took over the hearts and minds of his fans and listeners, has been charting on Billboard’s Global 200 for 104 consecutive weeks following its release in July 2023, with its latest mark being at No. 156. Moreover, the song continues to rank on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, completing its 105th week on it.

Advertisement

Recently, the singer is rumored to have returned to South Korea shortly to bid farewell to his bestie Cha Eun Woo ahead of the latter's military enlistment.

ALSO READ: Is BTS’ V collaborating with DJ Peggy Gou for his next solo release? Here’s why fans think so