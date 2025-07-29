Saiyaaara enters Rs 400 crore club at the Worldwide Box Office on Day 12, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer continues to rule

Saiyaara is truly a game-changer at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama surprised with its excellent opening day and is continuing its phenomenal run at the box office. Not just in India, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s movie is doing wonders worldwide as well. Here’s what Day 12 of Saiyaara looked like in global markets.

Saiyaara crosses Rs 400 crore mark worldwide

Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara collected Rs 318 crore gross at the Indian box office in 12 days of its release. The film, which serves as a launchpad for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, earned Rs 90 crore overseas.

The cume worldwide collection of Aditya Chopra’s latest production stands at Rs 418 crore.

Particulars Gross Collections India Rs 318 crore Overseas Rs 90 crore Worldwide Rs 408 crore

Saiyaara eyeing Rs 500 crore gross in global markets

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is now targeting to reach near Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. Going by the strong trends, it can easily cross the mark and further enter the Rs 600 crore club.

Released on July 18, 2025, the YRF production is likely to finish in the range of Rs 625 crore to Rs 650 crore in global markets. If the movie continues to perform well in the fourth and fifth weeks, it has the scope to earn even better worldwide.

A brief about Saiyaara

Saiyaara marks Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s respective debuts in Bollywood as main leads. It is also Mohit Suri’s comeback movie after three years. The film also features actors like Rajesh Kumar and Shaad Randhawa.

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is playing in theaters now. Tickets for the same can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

