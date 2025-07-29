Meet Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who won Mr Mumbai Junior in 1988, handled security for Keanu Reeves and has a net worth of approximately Rs 100 cr

When we take Salman Khan’s name, we don’t need to explain anything else to his fans. They know almost everything about him. He is one of the most successful actors, and, like many others, he also has a bodyguard who is just as famous as him. Yes! We are talking about Shera, who has been with the actor for over 28-29 years. Let's know everything about his bond with the actor, his net worth and more.

How did Shera enter the security business?

Shera was born into a Punjabi Sikh family in Mumbai. Although his family was originally from Punjab, he was raised in Maharashtra. He grew up in Andheri, home to many aspiring actors and professionals related to Bollywood. Salman Khan’s bodyguard was a fitness enthusiast from quite a young age. His inclination towards fitness led him to serious bodybuilding during his late teens.

Right after he started bodybuilding, in 1987, Shera won the Mr. Mumbai Junior Title. In 1988, he was the runner-up in the Mr. Maharashtra Junior Title. These victories made him a known face in Mumbai’s fitness and gym circles.

How did he get on board for Salman Khan?

After his notable success in bodybuilding, he grabbed a lot of eyeballs from the security business. His strong build and discipline became his USP. He started working and providing highly professional individuals to work as event security in the early 1990s and handled celebrity concerts, Bollywood after parties and VIP security for visiting Hollywood stars. One such notable assignment was handling security for Keanu Reeves during his Mumbai visit in the 1990s.

It was at a private party for Keanu that Shera met Salman Khan. It is said that the actor was mighty impressed by his physique, his discipline and his professionalism. Sohail Khan too noticed all these things and approached him personally. He offered Shera the opportunity to become the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s personal bodyguard, and this marks the beginning of their bond.

Shera’s income and expensive assets

As per reports in Moneycontrol, Shera’s annual income comes to Rs. 1.8 crore. He also earns from his security business, which estimates his net worth close to Rs 100 crore, combining both. He is among the highest paid in the industry.

Talking about his assets, Shera owns a Range Rover Sport, a Mahindra Thar, a BMW and a Kawasaki superbike.

