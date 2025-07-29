Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha continues to run riots in Hindi; Jumps on discounted Tuesday to Rs 4.20 crore

The Kannada origin animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha is continuing with its glorious run at the box office in Hindi, as the 5 day total of this Hombale Films production stands at a staggering amount of Rs 17.15 crore. After opening at Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, it has been an upward journey for this mytho-saga, as it scored Rs 3.00 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the film scored a Monday bigger than Saturday due to an increase in showcasing, with collections of Rs 3.20 crore. Due to strong word of mouth, and push from religious groups, the film has seen another spike in business on Tuesday. Benefitting from the discounted Tuesday offer, Mahavatar Narsimha has seen a 30 percent surge in collections to score Rs 4.20 crore on its fifth day of run.

With this, the movie is now looking at a first week in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore, and strong trend is expected in the second week too, as the word around the film has started to gain momentum now. Targeted marketing, strong content and controlled pricing are the three key reasons for the success of Mahavatar Narsimha. The film is the first animated hit of Hindi Cinema since Hanuman (2005), and the magnitude of success here is a lot more than the 2005 success.

Hombale Films are looking to make a universe out of the Mahavatar world, and Narsimha sets things up well for the second and third instalment, which are expected to hit the marque in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collections of Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi

Friday: Rs 1.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.50 crore

Monday: Rs 3.20 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.20 crore

Total: Rs 17.15 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Note: The numbers above don’t include 3D charges. Taking that into account, the 5-day nett of Mahavatar Narsimha will be around the Rs 19.00 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha sees a 400 percent jump from Friday to Sunday in Hindi; Collects Rs 11.25 crore in opening weekend