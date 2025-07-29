Who is Sara Ali Khan’s rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Know all about him as they visit Gurudwara together

Sara Ali Khan is back in the headlines yet again, but this time it is not because of her film release or her statements. The actress is grabbing all the eyeballs because of her alleged relationship with model and politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. Their dating rumors sparked after a viral video of them from Kedarnath surfaced. And now, with their latest sighting, which appears to be at a Gurudwara, has made netizens believe that there is definitely something going on.

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa’s viral video

A video has surfaced on the internet that has everyone’s attention. In the video, we can spot Sara Ali Khan walking along with several other people. She is dressed in a simple white salwar kameez and has draped her head with a dupatta. She walks between a Sikh man who holds a sword (religious symbol) and another man guiding the traffic. The actress heads straight towards her car.

The Simmba star then turns around, and we can spot Arjun Pratap Bajwa walking towards her. The model and politician looked dapper in a baggy black tee and black pants. He could be seen walking barefoot with a white cloth tied on his head. With the attire and ambience, it appears that the two visited the Gurudwara to seek blessings. Right after walking towards her, Bajwa sat in the same car.

Well, fans were quick to comment about their relationship, and even went on to call them ‘best Jodi’. Nothing official has come from either the actress or the politician, but the fans are convinced that they are dating.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

Arjun Pratap Bajwa belongs to a politically prominent family. His father, Fateh Singh Bajwa, serves as a Vice President of the BJP in Punjab. Arjun’s career spreads across entertainment, politics, singing and modelling. He also has earned degrees in politics and agriculture.

He is a well-known name in the modelling world and has walked the ramp for several famous designers. He has also worked as an assistant director to Prabhudeva on the Bollywood film Singh Is Bling. After this, he made his acting debut in Girish Malik’s music-drama Band of Maharajas.

