Better Late Than Single Finale: How many couples were formed and who did not escape ‘eternal single’ squad?

Always solo, Korean men and women in their 20s have a life ahead of them, but what remains is their will to find love, and this Netflix reality show taps into 10 such individuals. Bringing on established young people to give them a fair chance at finding a partner, Better Late Than Single got famous for some controversial moments, including remarks from the contestants. Even the panelists, Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, and Car, the Garden (Cha Jung Won) were surprised. Now, as the show comes to an end after 10 episodes, we’re taking a look at the two couples who were formed on the show.

Advertisement

Which couples ended up together on Better Late Than Single?

One of the most unexpected and debatable relationships came to fruition towards the end of last week’s episodes. When Ha Jeong Mok broke Yi Do’s heart during part 8, almost all of the internet turned against him, calling out his sudden change of heart and lack of clarification to the girls interested in him, including Lee Min Hong. On the other hand, his feelings towards Park Ji Yeon were on a climb, surprising everyone.

The latter’s confession of a difficult childhood made Ha Jeong Mok’s feelings towards her grow stronger and faster. Eventually, Ha Jeong Mok and Park Ji Yeon turned out to be the first confirmed couple on the show, after confirming their mutual liking for each other.

Kang Ji Su, much like the male star above, was popular among her peers, being pursued by the likes of Kang Hyun Kyu, Kim Sang Ho, and Kim Seung Li. She tried her hand at dating each one of them, and while the first went on a rant about how much he was falling for her, the other one could not give her enough attention. It was Kim Seung Li with his quick admissions of faults and eagerness to work it out with her that worked in the end.

Advertisement

Kang Ji Su and Kim Seung Li turned out to be the second couple from the show. Meanwhile, other contestants on the program, Noh Jae Yun, Kim Yeo Myung, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Min Hong, Yi Do, Kang Hyun Kyu, Lee Seung Chan, and Kim Mi Ji continued on their path as ‘eternal singles’.

ALSO READ: Park Jinyoung to romance Kim Yoo Jung after Our Unwritten Seoul fame? 100 Days of Lies eyes male lead role