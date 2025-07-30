Mandala Murders Ending Explained: Does Vaani Kapoor's fight against Surveen Chawla end in this season?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Mandala Murders is a story that promises to keep you hooked! The gripping psychological thriller revolves around the town of Charandaspur, where unusual and sinister killings take place under the pretext of centuries-old tradition. Vaani Kapoor (Rea Thomas) and her partner Vaibhav Raj Gupta (Vikram Singh) investigate the ritualistic murders conducted by a secret cult called Aayastis.

Mandala Murders Plot

The Aayastis are obsessed with the Aayast Yantra, an instrument that can control universal energy. They are attempting to create a god like being named Yast by assembling human body parts according to an ancient ritual. The cult believes that through this unnatural creator, they can usher in a new divine era. They think that this ritual will transform the world, cleansing it of those deemed unworthy.

Digging deep in the mystery, the detectives, Rea and Vaibhav, uncover a chilling blueprint linked to fate, prophecy, and fanatic belief. As Rea is determined to stop these horrifying killings, Ananya Bharadwaj (Surveen Chawla), a political figure, will stop at nothing to complete the Yast project as it's her grandmothers's legacy.

Her grandmother is Rukmini (Shriya Pilgaonkar), the Mahamani of the Ayastis who started the ritual in 1952.

Mandala Murders Ending Explained

The series culminates in a tense confrontation between Rea and Ananya as the Aayastis prepare to sacrifice Vikram. The threat to Vikram personalizes Rea's fight against Ananya. Ananya and her followers are ready to perform the ritual, and just as they are about to carry out the blood sacrifice, Rea arrives to intervene. She stabs Ananya at the moment as the latter attempts to kill Vikram, disrupting the ritual and preventing Yast’s full resurrection.

However, despite this victory, the presence of the cult members indicates that the threat is not over. While the immediate danger has been halted, the series ends on an uncertain note. The final scenes suggest that some cult members remain at large, and the ideology behind Yast has not been fully eliminated. The shadow of the Ayastis continues to loom over Charandaspur, leaving the door open for future conflicts.

These unresolved threads imply that the story could continue in a second season, exploring how the battle between darkness and justice evolves.

Mandala Murders is an 8-episode Netflix series that premiered on July 25, 2025.

