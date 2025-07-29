WATCH: Little girl screams ‘Loki Mama’ to Lokesh Kanagaraj during Coolie promotions, here’s how he reacted

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the multistarrer hitting the big screens, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was spotted at a promotional event, with a small occurrence leaving him happy beyond expectations.

WATCH: Lokesh Kanagaraj receives a sweet gesture of love

Lokesh Kanagaraj was seen walking out of the event as part of his promotions for Coolie. As he was being escorted out by security personnel, a young girl’s voice filled the room, where she yelled, “Loki Mama!”

The voice instantly caught Lokesh’s attention, filling him with happiness, and made him walk up to her. The little girl continued and said, “Loki Mama… love you,” with the director responding, “I also love you,” petting her head as he walked out.

Watch the papped video featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is eagerly promoting his upcoming film with Rajinikanth, appearing at various events. Recently, the director revealed how initially he pitched a fantasy movie to the superstar before deciding to make Coolie.

Lokesh shared how the idea was to have Rajinikanth play a villainous role while another actor would’ve been the protagonist. Even though the superstar liked the idea, the director decided not to spend a huge time on that film as it would’ve required a lot of pre-production.

Moreover, the filmmaker was also seen talking about his time spent with the superstar and unveiled that the Petta actor is currently penning his autobiography.

More details about Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming Tamil-language flick starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie is touted to be an action entertainer with the superstar playing an aged smuggler who is reforming his old mafia crew for vengeance against an empire’s new overlord.

With stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing key roles, the ensemble cast of Coolie includes Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more.

Moreover, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be appearing in an extended cameo role, expected to be a massy character.

Ahead of the film hitting big screens, the makers have announced the trailer will be unveiled on August 2, 2025. On the same day, a special event titled Coolie Unleashed has also been organized to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

