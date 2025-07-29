Karisma Kapoor’s ex-mother-in-law breaks silence, seeks truth behind her son Sunjay Kapur's demise: 'I don’t know what happened'

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s demise may have happened almost a month back, but the drama around his property inheritance has come into the limelight now. Earlier, the late businessman’s mother, Rani Kapur, claimed that some people were trying to salvage their family legacy, and she suspects foul play behind her son’s demise. Now, in a recent interview, she demanded closure regarding Sunjay's death.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother on their family legacy

Talking to ANI, Rani Kapur opened up about what she is going through after her son Sunjay Kapur’s demise. She said, “I still don’t know what happened to my son. I'm old now, and I need closure before I go. I may be old and frail, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona was set up is strong.”

Further, adding, she said, “I remember the early days of Sona built with care, sacrifice and love. I'm here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost; it must be passed on as my husband always intended it to be. Given my health and my age, I will not be making any further comments. My legal team will address everything necessary.”

Karisma Kapoor has no stake in Sunjay Kapur’s property

Earlier this week, reports of Karisma Kapoor allegedly claiming stakes in her ex-husband’s property had surfaced on the internet. But according to a source close to the Kapur family, the actress has no involvement or stake in the property matters of her former husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. Amid recent discussions surrounding the division of his assets, sources close to the family have firmly stated that Karisma is in no way connected to any property, strongly refuting and rubbishing all ongoing speculations.

“She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in any way. The children are the rightful heirs and will receive what is due to them. Karisma's focus right now is only the well-being of her children."

The news comes in the wake of ongoing speculation, aiming to set the record straight on Karisma’s stance and her complete distance from the matter.

