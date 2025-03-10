Mirzapur fame Shriya Pilgaonkar joins Vaani Kapoor’s Mandala Murders backed by YRF? Here’s what we know

Popular actress Shriya Pilgaonkar stepped into the industry with Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, backed by YRF. Since then, she has made a name for herself with her performances in shows like Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, and Taaza Khabar among others. Most recently, the actress dropped a major hint about her reunion with YRF, and it is now reported that it is for none other than Mandala Murders.

According to a recent report published in Bollywood Hungama, Shriya Pilgaonkar is all set to appear in an episode of YRF and Netflix's upcoming series, Mandala Murders. A source close to the development shared with the publication that the show will feature the actress in a never-seen avatar.

"Her character will be a surprise element in the series, and we are excited to see her bring it to life," the source was quoted as saying.

It was nearly a week back that Shriya shared a multi-picture post on her Instagram. "Feb in fragments Work + Weddings + Workouts," the post was captioned. In the first picture, the Mirzapur actress was seen sitting in her make-up room while she was reading a script backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Reacting to the post, a fan exclaimed, "Omg YRF ! Exciting ! " While another fan asked, "Yashraj ki konsi movie kar rhe ho?"

Post shared by Shriya Pilagaonkar

For the unversed, Mandala Murders features Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the key roles. The gripping thriller series is set to release later this year in 2025. However, it was reported just a few days back that director Gopi Puthran and his team have restarted filming, even though the main shoot concluded earlier this year.

According to a Mid-day report, Mandala Murders features Vaani Kapoor in the role of a detective unraveling a string of murders. The show is promised to be an ambitious project packed with intense action and intricate storytelling. An insider revealed that the creators and editors of the show felt that some scenes required refinement to amplify the thriller’s suspense and depth during the editing.

The series was announced officially earlier this year with a teaser in a special hosted by the streaming platform.