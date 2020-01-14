EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri opens up on him getting intimate with Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri opens up on former being intimate with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been doing pretty well on the TRP charts and online. The reality show has had no restraint whatsoever, be it violence or aggression shown by the contestants. This time, Paras Chhabra has taken the love angle with Mahira Sharma up by a notch as well. Not just that he even ridiculed his current girlfriend Akanksha Puri by saying that she has been clinging on to him. He has also been developing a love affair with Mahira inside the house. But, looks like that is not going down well with his GF Akanksha. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akanksha said that she is deeply hurt by whatever Paras are doing inside but she doesn't want to make a decision before speaking to him once he comes out.

"I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what is he doing," said Akanksha. She also said that people don't talk about others who have shamed Paras for his patch but his words are highlighted. But she admitted that Paras was wrong in using such words though.

Akanksha also opened up if she would be okay with Paras remaining Mahira's friend post Bigg Boss 13. However, a reliable source told us that Paras had conveyed it to Akanksha that he is only using Mahira to prolong his stay inside the house.

