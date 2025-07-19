What made Vijay Sethupathi break down thrice during filming a scene for Maharaj? Throwback

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse.

Vijay Sethupathi has delivered some of the most path-breaking films, one of which stands to be Maharaja. Released in 2024, the Nithilam Swaminathan directorial went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing film that year. However, did you know that the actor had broken down in tears while shooting a particular scene of this film?

When Vijay Sethupathi was left teary-eyed while shooting Maharaja

Well, Vijay’s performance in Maharaja moved countless audiences as his emotionally driven film did complete justice in the theaters. However, there was a particular scene in the movie that had reference to a s*xual abuse case, which ended up leaving a big impact on him.

Being a father himself, Makkal Selvan explained feeling a profound connection with the on-screen character and added how no father should ever go through this pain.

The actor, speaking with Koimoi, recalled that he shot the scene thrice, and it was during the last attempt that he broke down.

In his words, “The first two times I was in control, but the third time the tears were real.”

Vijay Sethupathi on dealing with online trolling

Fast forward to now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Thalaivan Thalaivi. During a pre-release event for the movie, the actor had discussed whether the trend of online trolling bothers him, especially during the time of a film’s release.

He said, “We go out in public. Some people laugh at us. That’s their point. You can never say this is how you want to see my movie. I gave them a film. Or we did some work. It’s their opinion. We have no choice. So when our turn comes, we just need to rectify ourselves from those comments. Let us do something better.”

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Coming back to his film front, Thalaivan Thalaivi, co-starring Nithya Menen, will be releasing in theaters on July 25.

Other than this, Vijay Sethupathi also has a film with Puri Jagannadh in the pipeline next. The project also stars Samyuktha, Tabu, and others in key roles. Its shooting has already kicked off in Hyderabad a few days ago.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

