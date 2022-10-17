EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to have a double role in Phone Bhoot? Here's what we know

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2003 release Boom and has certainly come a long way in her career of around two decades. Currently, the Namastey London actress is awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. A few days back, the much-anticipated trailer of Phone Bhoot was unveiled and it has been receiving a positive response from the audience ever since.

Now, according to our sources, Katrina will be essaying a double role in Phone Bhoot. This marks the first time, that the Sooryavanshi actress will play a double role. If the news turns out to be true, then we are surely looking forward to Katrina acing the double role in the movie. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

About Phone Bhoot

According to the trailer, in Phone Bhoot, Siddhant and Ishaan will be seen catching ghosts, while Katrina plays a ghost. The trio is on a mission to catch ghosts in order to get them to attain 'moksha.'

Katrina Kaif's first movie post-marriage with Vicky Kaushal

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina's first film after marriage to Vicky Kaushal. The lovebirds tied the nuptial knot in a dreamy wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif's work front

On the work front, Katrina has many interesting movies in her pipeline. Apart from Phone Bhoot, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

